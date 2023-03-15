‘Award Best Dressed On VGMA Red Carpet’

Ghanaian fashion critic-cum-internet sensation, Charlie Dior, has stated that Charterhouse, the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) must institute an award category that seeks to reward the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet.

According to the outspoken fashion stylist, it takes a whole village to look good on the red carpet, “the celebrity or influencer will have to hire the services of the designer, make-up artist, photographer and a whole lot of service, so rewarding the best dressed on the red carpet is a step in the right direction.”

He also asserted that this award category doesn’t only shine a light on the celebrity but also the team behind the looks, “people begin to patronise their services, which also create a form of employment for them because everyone wants to look good, so Charterhouse needs to look at the broader picture.”

Mr. Dior stressed the need for Charterhouse to give a theme for every season of the awards, to inform the looks on the red carpet.

“When it comes to the VGMA’s it is such a staple in Ghana’s entertainment culture, and fashion and branding go hand-in-hand. Every year, the awards need to give us a theme and with that, it informs the fashion team on what to design for their customers to wear on the red carpet,” he added.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the awards have communicated that Saturday, March 18, 2023 is set for the unveiling of the nominees at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The event is expected to witness several industry stakeholders in attendance.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke