Awinongya Heads To Junior Olympics… With New Joliet Mayor Support

Eighteen-time National Champion and number one ranked USA Boxing amateur boxer, Joseph Awinongya Jr has attracted the attention of newly elected Joliet Mayor, Terry D’Arcy, as he prepares to compete in the Junior Olympics.

Mayor D’Arcy has been actively involved in uplifting the sports scene in the city with a shared vision of promoting athleticism and fostering talents.

“I’m committed to supporting young talented athletes here in Joliet even before my election as the mayor of the city and will continue to shape the lives of our young athletes with the resources available to me,” Mayor D’Arcy said when Joseph Awinongya Jr and family paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his election as the mayor of the city.

“Joseph Awinongya Jr is an exceptional young athlete who has captured the hearts of the Joliet community with his unwavering dedication and exceptional skills,” the Joliet Mayor added.

Born and raised in Joliet, Awinongya Jr’s passion for sports, coupled with a relentless work ethics, has propelled him to become a formidable competitor in boxing.

He recently graduated with an Associates of Art and Science from Joliet Junior College and is heading to St Francis University this summer for a degree.

“I will take up the cost of your education at the university for the entire duration of your course having followed your exploits not only as an athlete but in academics as well,” Mayor D’Arcy said.

The Joliet Mayor is set to create a legacy of athletic achievement and a foundation for future generations together with Joseph Awinongya Jr as a model for young talents.

With a consistent display of remarkable prowess in boxing, garnering numerous accolades and recognition, Awinongya Jr goes into this year’s Junior Olympics with confidence by this announcement and support from the mayor of the city of his birth.

The four-time Junior Olympics champion, Joseph Awinongya Jr acknowledged the contribution of the former Mayor of Joliet Bob O’Dekirk and the collaborative spirit shared by Mayor D’Arcy and the city of Joliet.

“I’m extremely grateful for this support and collaborative spirit shared by you and the community,” Awinongya Jr stated.

CAPTION: Joseph Awinongya Jr (L) and the Mayor