Awutu Senya West NDC Youth Organiser ‘Butchered’ Over Campaign Cash

A Branch Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Awutu Nyarkokwaa in the Awutu Senya West Constituency, Ebenezer Akrade, is battling for his life after a Branch Secretary of the constituency allegedly butchered him in a disagreement over money.

The incident allegedly occurred during an argument over GHS600 purportedly given to them by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, to be shared among party executives.

The Branch Secretary, Emmanuel Kwame Lartey, is reported to have pocketed the money at the expense of other party executives, incurring the wrath of the branch youth organizer, Ebenezer Akrade, who demanded his share of the money.

Recounting the incident to Citi News, an eyewitness to the incident, Richard Nimo, said “during the 2020 elections, the then NDC parliamentary candidate visited the communities in Nyarkokwaa electoral area where she gave the branch executives GHS600 to share. The money was handed over to the Secretary, Emmanuel Kwame Lartey.”

“It was later found out that the Secretary spent the money without their knowledge. So on several occasions, the youth organiser for the party, Ebenezer Akrade, asked for his share of the money whenever they met.”

“So around 1:17 pm today (yesterday), the organiser met the Secretary who was on his way to the farm. The Secretary was with a cutlass. The youth organiser then confronted him and demanded his share. Before we realised, the secretary pushed the youth organiser who fell on his back, and butchered him,” he added.

According to the eyewitness, the Secretary, upon realising the gravity of his actions, turned himself to the police.

The Branch Youth Organiser, Ebenezer Akrade, has since been admitted at the Agona Dunkwa Salvation Army hospital.