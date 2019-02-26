Ayawaso Probe: School Kids Collected Bullets

DSP Abena Benewaa

IT HAS emerged that two male pupils of the La Bawaleshie Presbyterian Junior High School collected two spent shields of an ammunition on the day of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident.

DSP Abena Benewaa, the East Legon District Police Crime Officer, made this known on Tuesday, February 26, when she appeared before the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election shooting incident.

She said the kids gave the shields to her when she visited the La Bawaleshie Park, where she thought was the scene of the shooting incident.

According to her, she was with one Detective Inspector Sulley Jallo on that day and the kids reportedly aged between 12 and 13 were the ones who led them to the actual scene of the incident which was the residence of the NDC oarliamentary candidate, Delali Kwasi Brempong.

She said the kids told them that they picked up the shields from the school park after the “men” had left.

Asked whether she had contacts to the kids, she said they gave her details of their teacher but not telephone details because they did not have telephones.

Also, she said the chief of Wala in Accra was with a collection of spent shields on that day but he refused to give the collection to the police.

She claimed when she got to Mr. Brempong’s residence, she was told some masked men had visited the residence.

BY Melvin Tarlue