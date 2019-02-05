AYC: Satellites In Bright Start

Black Satellites



Ghana’s U-20 male football side, begun their African Youth Championship (AYC) campaign brightly with a win over their Burkinabe counterparts in Niger yesterday.

Daniel Lomotey scored in both halves to give the Jimmy Cobblah’s men a good footing in the three days-old competition.

Ghana opened the scoring five minutes to recess, and kept probing but failed to double the lead until in the 77th minute for Lomotey to strike a personal second.

The Burkinabes proved lethal in the 73rd minute to pull parity but the Satellites survived.

Ghana continues the campaign against Senegal this Thursday.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum