AYC: Satellites In Bright Start

Black Satellites
Ghana’s U-20 male football side, begun their African Youth Championship (AYC) campaign brightly with a win over their Burkinabe counterparts in Niger yesterday.
Daniel Lomotey scored in both halves to give the Jimmy Cobblah’s men a good footing in the three days-old competition.
Ghana opened the scoring five minutes to recess, and kept probing but failed to double the lead until in the 77th minute for Lomotey to strike a personal second.
The Burkinabes proved lethal in the 73rd minute to pull parity but the Satellites survived.
Ghana continues the campaign against Senegal this Thursday.
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum