Bagbin Elected IPU Africa Chair

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been unanimously elected as Chairperson of the Africa Geopolitical Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), further solidifying his status as a leading figure in continental and global parliamentary affairs.

The election took place on October 19, 2025, at the ongoing 151st IPU Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, where delegates from 52 African member states endorsed Speaker Bagbin’s leadership. His assumption of the prestigious role marks a significant diplomatic milestone for Ghana, positioning the country at the forefront of international parliamentary cooperation.

In his new capacity, Speaker Bagbin will coordinate Africa’s common positions on key IPU matters, ensuring the continent speaks with one voice on issues of governance, peace, security, and sustainable development. He will also act as the chief advocate for African parliaments within the IPU, promoting the region’s priorities on the global stage.

Expressing appreciation for the confidence reposed in him, Speaker Bagbin thanked all African delegations for their unity and participation in the Assembly. He paid special tribute to the Nigerian delegation for seconding his nomination and lauded the Senegalese delegation for withdrawing its candidate in a gesture of solidarity and consensus building.

The Speaker outlined his vision to foster transparency, strengthen legislative institutions, and deepen democratic governance across Africa. “Our collective progress depends on cooperation, integrity, and the shared pursuit of sustainable development,” he stated.

Speaker Bagbin currently serves as President of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), and is a former Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) International.

He takes over from Ms. Angela Thokozile Didiza, Speaker of South Africa’s National Assembly, who was commended for her exemplary leadership during her tenure.

The IPU Africa Geopolitical Group, formed in the early 1950s, works to ensure equitable continental representation in IPU structures and to harmonise African perspectives on key parliamentary issues.

Speaker Bagbin’s election is being hailed as a testament to Ghana’s growing influence in international parliamentary diplomacy and governance leadership.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi