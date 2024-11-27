Bagbin Obeys NDC Orders, Refuses To Recall Parliament Ahead Of Elections

Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has opted to obey the Orders of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and also the Minority MPs as he declines a request by the Majority Caucus to recall Parliament to pass some Bills including payments of salaries ahead of the December elections.

His alleged partisan interest has been met with criticizing, as a blatant attempt to obey orders from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Majority Caucus, led by Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, had requested that Parliament be recalled on November 28 and 29 to address pressing government business.

However, in a memo dated November 26, 2024, Speaker Bagbin maintained that parliamentary activities will remain on hold until after the elections.

This is not the first time that Speaker Bagbin has found himself at the center of controversy.

In recent months, he has been accused of bias towards the NDC, a claim he has vehemently denied.

However, his decision to decline the Majority Caucus’s request has reignited speculation about his allegiance to the opposition party.

In his memo, Speaker Bagbin argued that the parliamentary calendar acknowledges election campaign periods and that it would be inappropriate to recall Parliament at this time.

Bagbin noted that “The House will resume sitting after the elections to complete all essential matters before a seamless transition to the 9th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana”.

“The national interest would better be served if members exhibit conduct of honor, empathy, and humility in the performance of their duties. In the circumstances, I am neither inclined nor disposed to exercise my discretion in favor of your request. The request is accordingly declined.”

Bagbin told Afenyo-Markin that he was aware the parliamentary calendar acknowledged election campaign periods.

“This season is for the government, parties, and both presidential and parliamentary candidates to present their manifestoes to the people and to account and justify the mandate given them by the voters for the four-year term of office has been applied to the benefit of the people,” he added.

While some have praised Speaker Bagbin’s decision as a bold move to maintain the integrity of the electoral process, others have criticized it as a blatant attempt to obey orders from the NDC.

The opposition party has been accused of trying to manipulate the parliamentary process to its advantage, and Speaker Bagbin’s decision has only added fuel to the fire.

BY Daniel Bampoe