Bagbin Wants NSS Resourced

Speaker Alban Bagbin

For the National Service Scheme (NSS) to play its critical role in the socio-economic development of the country, there is the need for it to be provided with the right resources to enhance its operations.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, who made the call, indicated that the role played by the scheme cannot be underestimated as it keeps introducing sustainable strategies for integration.

The Speaker stated that the scheme served as an avenue for the training of the next generation of leaders for the nation, problem solvers and change agents, a symbol of sacrifice and service to the nation as the personnel serve with unalloyed commitment to duty during their service.

Mr. Alban Bagbin made the call on Tuesday during the official launching of the National Service Scheme @ 50 held in Accra.

The launching, which was done by President Akufo-Addo, attracted people from all walks of life, and had the theme “National Service at 50: Repositioning the Scheme for sustainable national development.”

He recounted the experience he gained during his National Service which took place in 1981, adding that the service prepared the minds of the personnel for the world of work.

Mr. Alban Bagbin appealed to heads of other public institutions and private sector organisations, not to turn the NSS personnel into messengers, errand boys and girls. “Please don’t turn them into buyers of ‘Kofi Brokeman’,” he added.

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, praised the leadership of the NSS for the innovative measures it had put in place towards uplifting the image of the institution and the nation as a whole.

The Education Minister used the occasion to enumerate the various development initiatives brought into the nation’s education space with the view to transforming the economy through education.

The Executive Director of the NSS, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, pledged to work very hard to ensure that it does not only deploy personnel for service but also help upgrade their skills to make them employable or create their own jobs.

He urged the service personnel to continue working very hard to ensure that the scheme contributes towards the development of the nation’s economy.