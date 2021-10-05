Banker Caged For Defiling 13-Year-Old Niece

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into police custody Emmanuel Kofi Addo, a banker, for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old niece at New Weija, Accra.

Addo is said to have started defiling the victim when she was 11 years.

He pleaded not guilty for defilement.

The State Attorney’s prayed the court to remand Addo because the police had difficulties in arresting him.

Counsel for Addo, however, prayed for bail, saying the grant of bail was at the discretion of the court and urged it to exercise that discretion in their favour.

The court, presided over by Christina Cann, declined the bail application and adjourned the matter to October 18 for trial.

The case of the State is that the complainant, name withheld, is a social worker at Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly.

The State said Addo lived with the victim in the same room and they used the same bed at New Weija for seven years.

It said on March 26, this year, the victim confided in one of her teachers at school that Addo started having sexual intercourse with her at the age of 11.

The teacher reported the matter to the complainant, who lodged a complaint at the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Weija, following which the complainant was given a medical form to seek medical assistance for the victim.

The report, endorsed by a medical practitioner, said the victim was well but a pelvic examination showed blood in the groin.

It also indicated that the last time the victim had a sexual encounter was “a week before the medical examination” and that “the birth canal was portent and accommodated two fingers.”

The State said Addo was arrested on September 30, this year, and charged accordingly.

GNA