Police Investigate Alleged Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman At Aflao

The Aflao District Police Command has begun investigations into the alleged murder of a 90-year-old woman.

The late Madam Dopui Goha was allegedly murdered on Sunday dawn in her home at Aflao Ziome in the Ketu South Municipality.

Aflao District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police, Bempah Sarpong, who confirmed the alleged murder to the Ghana News Agency, said Daniel Sodetordzi, the son of the deceased, reported around 0745 hours on Sunday that he was informed that her mother could not be found.

The son said he went to look for her but saw blood stains on the floor while the mother was nowhere to be found.

Supt Sarpong said the Police followed up to the house, in the company of a relative named Emmanuel Jobbie, and saw the body of the woman on the floor covered with a cloth.

He said before the Police arrived in the house, the body was discovered and retrieved from a well about some 80 metres away from the blood-stained floor.

The Commander said though the Police were yet to obtain any expert data, they suspected foul play thus deemed the death of the old lady a murder case.

He said the Command would be inviting some people to help in investigations into the matter.

The body of Madam Goha has since been deposited at the morgue of the Ketu South Municipal Hospital.

Mawutor Kpetsigo, Assembly Member for the area, said he was saddened by the alleged murder of the old lady, who he said despite her age, was active, hardworking and engaged in businesses, including dealings in land.

GNA