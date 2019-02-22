Baribari C’tty Gets New Chief

Chief Abaari (middle) together with his entourage at the ceremony

The Baribari community in the Greater Accra Region has installed Alhaji Masuud Abari as its new paramount chief for the region.

Prior to his coronation, Alhaji Abari was the chief linguist of his predecessor and relative, Yusuf Ali Zenuwah, who passed away in the United Kingdom earlier this year.

The national Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, who is a native of the community and a life patron of the Baribari Association of Ghana, hosted a coronation ceremony at his New Fadama residence in Accra on Sunday.

The colourful ceremony was attended by representatives from the Council of Zongo Chiefs, the Ga Traditional Council, Islamic clerics and other Baribari chiefs across various regions in the country.

The occasion was also used to make a special prayer (adua) for the late chief, Alhaji Zenuwah.

The National President of the Baribari Association, ACP Alhaji Mohammed Suraji, in an interview, said the rich history of the Baribari people which dates back to the colonial era goes to emphasise the key role the community has played in the nation building process.

He explained that the early Baribari were brought into the country from Nigeria by colonial authorities to serve as security service men in the Gold Coast era.

He said the long stay of these service men led to the birth of important persons, some of whom were clerics, military men, among others.

He highlighted the contribution of the community by citing an example with the Chief Imam as an exemplary Baribari figure who has over the years helped sustain the peace in the country.

He enlisted some community projects earmarked by the association with the aim of promoting communal development through secular education and vocational training.

“We are taking education as the key to development and we are trying to look within at those who have made it academically and then support them,” he said.

The new chief, Alhaji Abari, also said his reign as the chief would focus on youth development so as to curb the menace of youth violence, unemployment and other social vices.

He also called for unity and oneness among all factions of the Baribari community in the Greater Accra Region and beyond.

By Issah Mohammed