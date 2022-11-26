Baseless Allegations Won’t Stop Us – Anas

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah

INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST Anas Aremeyaw Anas says no amount of unfounded allegations would stop his outfit from the fight against corruption and crime using his sting operations popularly called the Anas principle.

In a statement issued and signed Tuesday by himself, Anas said the release of the ‘Galamsey Economy’ exposé was to expose the rot affecting the Ghanaian economy as well as investor confidence and hold duty bearers accountable.

He, therefore, dared anyone with evidence of crime against him, to report to available or relevant state authorities.

The statement noted, “Tiger Eye PI remains unwavering in its commitment to fight graft and crimes using sting operations (Anas principle), and absolutely nothing, be they threats or baggage of spurious allegations, will stop us from holding duty bearers accountable in the interest of God and Country.”

“Tiger Eye PI, has at all times, after its investigations, taken extra steps to assist relevant state authorities to investigate the findings of our investigations.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas has testified in courts, has been cross examined, and has been a subject of multiple suits for his works. None of these suits, since the over two decades of dedicated service to uncover crimes, has been successful.

“We challenge anyone with evidence of crime against Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to without hesitation, make same available to the relevant state authorities,” he said.

It stated that his outfit was aware that those allegations were being championed by one Kweku Annan, who was sacked from NET 2 for professional misconduct having been exposed by Tiger Eye PI for demanding bribes aimed at maligning Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“Tiger Eye took him to the National Media Commission (NMC) for redress on his allegations (https://www.graphic.com.gh/sports/sports-news/video-anas-petitions-nmc-to-investigate-hot-fm-presenter-for-unethical-media-practice.html), where he couldn’t substantiate a single claim, leading to the issuance of a restraining order against him by the NMC. Once again, we challenge anyone with evidence of wrongdoing in the nature of unlawful expropriation of lands to proceed to the appropriate state agency for further action,” the statement said.

The statement further reiterated that Tiger Eye PI has never on any occasion through its agents or third parties demanded monies from people busted by his outfit, including ‘Number 12’ and ‘Galamsey Economy’ exposés, for stories to be dropped.

It added, “Per the internal operating procedures and integrity mechanisms within Tiger Eye, it’s impossible for any of our agents to demand bribes to drop a story. The sheer frivolity and incoherence of these allegations have been exposed times without number by Tiger Eye PI.”

