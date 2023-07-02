Bawumia, Alan Face Vetting Committee On Monday

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released the timetable for the vetting of its presidential aspirants.

In a press release issued on June 30, Evans Nimako, the Secretary to the Vetting Committee, outlined the timetable for the vetting procedure, set to begin on Monday, July 3, and continue throughout the week.

The first day of vetting, Monday, July 3, will see prominent figures such as Former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, Energy Expert Kwadwo Poku, and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia appear before the Vetting Committee.

These candidates will have the opportunity to present themselves and undergo a thorough scrutiny of their qualifications and suitability for the party’s presidential nomination.

On Tuesday, the committee will scrutinize former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

The committee will assess their capabilities and commitment to the party’s objectives through a series of questions and evaluations.

Wednesday, July 5, will focus on Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Afriyei Akoto, and Joe Ghartey as they appear before the Vetting Committee.

Their track records, experiences, and visions for the party’s future will be critically examined to determine their eligibility for the presidential nomination.

Concluding the vetting process on Thursday, July 6, Francis Addai-Nimonh will present himself before the committee.

His perspectives and proposed strategies for the NPP’s advancement will be evaluated alongside his personal attributes and leadership potential.

The NPP’s vetting process plays a critical role in selecting the party’s best-suited candidate for the upcoming presidential election.

The party recognizes the importance of thorough evaluation and the need for objective assessments to ensure the best possible candidate is chosen.

The public is eagerly waiting for the outcome of these vetting sessions, as it will shape the future direction of the NPP and the nation as a whole.

By Vincent Kubi