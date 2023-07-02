Bawumia Wraps Up Campaign In Accra

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has completed his campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region to become the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

Before his last engagement in Domeabra-Obom Constituency, Dr Bawumia interacted with party delegates in the Amasaman, Ayawaso West Wuogon, Ayawaso North, and Ayawaso Central constituencies on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Dr Bawumia’s campaign tour aims to communicate his vision for the country and gain more support from party delegates ahead of the deadline for nominations for the party’s Presidential candidate on June 24.

The Vice President expressed his intention to contest the party’s Presidential candidacy on Twitter, soliciting support from party members.

Accompanied by prominent party members, including Ministers, Dr filed Bawumia his nomination forms for the Presidential candidacy.

Dr. Bawumia’s political acumen has earned him significant contributions to the NPP’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, making him a strong contender for the NPP Presidency.

His announcement has set the stage for an exciting contest against other potential candidates within the NPP.

As the campaign heats up, delegates of the NPP will be looking very closely at the potential candidate’s visions and track records, considering who is best suited to lead the party and secure victory in the 2024 general elections.

