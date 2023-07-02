Farouk Aliu Mahama Boosts Bawumia Campaign With Pick Up Van

Yendi Member of Parliament (MP), Farouk Aliu Mahama, has given a boost to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential campaign by donating a brand new pick-up van.

The pick-up will be used to support operational activities and grassroots outreach in the entire Eastern Corridor.

Aliu Mahama, in his efforts to ramp up the campaign action for Bawumia, saw the need to address the mobility and logistical challenges the campaign faced in the Eastern Corridor.

He emphasized that the campaign is a communal project, and it is their immediate responsibility to ensure its success.

The Yendi MP has already urged party delegates to vote for Bawumia as the next flagbearer.

He believes that electing the Vice President will break the perception that leadership in the party is preserved for a selected group of individuals.

In an interview on Happy FM, Aliu Mahama stated that leading figures in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have recognized the need to showcase that the party is inclusive and represents all Ghanaians, not just a few.

He emphasized that Bawumia is the unifying figure who can demonstrate that the NPP accepts everyone.

Aliu Mahama described Bawumia as a humble person who will be a listening president.

With his economic background, Bawumia is expected to elevate the country to new heights.

The NPP flagbearership race will also include notable figures such as former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central MP, Ken Agyapong, former Food and Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh and ex-Regional Cooperation Minister, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apreku.

By Vincent Kubi