Bawumia Assists Kantamanto Fire Victims With GH¢200,000 Donation

The devastating fire that swept through the Kantamanto Market in Accra, leaving traders with substantial losses and an uncertain future has gotten support.

In response to the tragedy, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited the market, offering consol ation and a donation of GH¢200,000 to support the affected traders.

The fire, which occurred recently, destroyed goods and stalls, leaving many traders struggling to cope with the financial impact.

During his visit, Dr. Bawumia toured the damaged areas, engaging with traders and reassuring them of the government’s commitment to supporting their recovery efforts.

Addressing the victims, Dr. Bawumia conveyed his heartfelt sympathy and pledged to investigate the incident to ascertain the cause of the fire.

He also promised to provide assistance with the reconstruction of the market and the installation of CCTV cameras to improve security.

“We will do well to help you with those items you need to put up on the market,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“When we finish the market, there is something I want to propose. We have to ensure that we establish an internal security. Apart from the internal security, I will ensure that we install CCTV cameras around the market.”

The Vice President’s visit and donation are a welcome relief to the affected traders, who are struggling to recover from the devastating fire.

The government’s commitment to supporting their recovery efforts is a testament to its dedication to the welfare of Ghanaians.

BY Daniel Bampoe