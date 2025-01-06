Samira Bawumia Thanks Ghanaians For Serving As Second Lady

Samira Bawumia

In a heartfelt message, Samira Bawumia, the wife of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed her gratitude to Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve as the Second Lady of the Republic.

She described her tenure as the 6th and youngest Second Lady of the 4th Republic as an “incredible honour”.

Born in 1980, Samira Bawumia is the daughter of Alhaji Ahmed Ramadan, the former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC).

Her early education began at the Answarudeen Islamic School in Fadama, Accra, before moving to Alsyd Academy in Dzorwulu.

She later attended Akosombo International School and Mfantsiman Girls’ Secondary School in the Central Region.

Samira Bawumia’s academic achievements are impressive.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Science in Law, Sociology, and Technology from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

She also obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), where she was awarded the Best Student in 2012.

Recently, she graduated from the University of London with a Bachelor’s degree in Law.

As Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has been a strong advocate for various causes, including climate action, women empowerment, health, and education.

She is the founder and CEO of the Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP), a non-profit organization that aims to empower the underprivileged in Ghana.

Her humanitarian work has been recognized globally, earning her several awards, including the Ghanaian Women Association of Georgia Global Humanitarian Award and the African Women of Excellence Awards.

Samira Bawumia’s husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, serving as Vice President since 2017.

He was the running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections and has been elected as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 presidential election.

In a post on her Facebook page, she said “Thank you, Ghana, for the incredible honour to have served as the 6th and youngest Second Lady of the 4th Republic”.

“I am deeply grateful for your support and particularly proud of the many lives I inspired and impacted throughout this tenure. From the high-level advocacy both globally and locally to everyday interactions, it has been a great privilege and honour”.

“I look forward to more exciting endeavours as I continue my work in climate action, women empowerment, health and education. God bless us all and our homeland, Ghana,” she added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe