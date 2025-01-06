Police Outline Security Arrangements For Mahama’s Inauguration

The Ghana Police Service has announced comprehensive security measures for the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect John Dramani Mahama and Vice President-elect Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, scheduled for January 7, 2025.

As part of the security arrangements, the police will implement intermittent roadblocks, restrictions, and traffic diversions in some parts of Accra.

The affected areas include the Ako Adjei Interchange, AU Roundabout, State House, Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, Accra Sports Stadium, Independence Square, Ministries Traffic Light, and Customs Headquarters Traffic Light area.

The police have designated the geographical areas around these locations as a security operational perimeter, which will be closed to both human and vehicular traffic from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on January 7, 2025.

The Police said specific roads that will be closed to the public include the 28th February Road from Customs Headquarters towards Castle Road Junction, both sides of the road from the Osu Cemetery Traffic Light, and the Starlet 91 Road from the Ministries Traffic Light Intersection.

To minimize disruptions, the police have announced traffic diversions, including diverting traffic from the 28th February Road onto the Salem Avenue Traffic Light, and redirecting traffic from the John Evans Attah Mills High Street towards the Independence Square.

However, motorists are advised to use alternative routes and follow traffic directives from the police.

The police have also designated parking spaces for attendees at the Forecourt of the State House, Effua Sutherland Park, and the premises of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Residents within the security operational perimeter, invited dignitaries, motorists, pedestrians, and the general public are advised to cooperate with the police and adhere to the security measures in place.

In addition to the inauguration ceremony, the police have also announced security arrangements for the swearing-in of Members of Parliament-elect and the Speaker of Parliament, which takes place on January 6, 2025, at the Parliament House.

BY Daniel Bampoe