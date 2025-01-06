Ato Forson Weeps Over Ambulance Deal

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of orchestrating a “malicious prosecution” against him in connection with an ambulance procurement deal.

Speaking on the Floor of Parliament on Monday, January 6, Ato Forson described the charges against him as “frivolous and trumped-up,” aimed at silencing his dissenting voice and intimidating him into submission.

The ambulance deal in question dates back to 2015, when Ato Forson was a Deputy Minister of Finance.

The government had contracted Big Sea General Trading LLC to supply ambulances, but the vehicles delivered were not fit for purpose.

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has argued that Ato Forson’s actions were criminally negligent, leading to financial loss to the state.

However, Ato Forson maintains that the prosecution is politically motivated, designed to damage his reputation and weaken his influence as a prominent opposition figure.

He points to the timing of the prosecution, which coincided with contentious debates over the government’s controversial e-levy policy.

Ato Forson had been a vocal critic of the policy, and he believes this made him a target for political retribution.

