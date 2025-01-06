No Presidential Pardons – Presidency

The Office of the President has denied reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo has exercised the constitutional prerogative of mercy to pardon the former Chief Executive Officer of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, and some 10 other prisoners.

A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Presidency categorically denied the reports, labeling them inaccurate.

“The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to reports circulating in sections of the media suggesting that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has granted a presidential pardon to certain individuals,” the statement said.

“We wish to categorically state that these assertions are inaccurate, and no pardon has been granted by President Akufo-Add,” it clarified.

The statement the public to disregard any contrary information, and rely on official communications from the Office of the President.

Supposed Pardon

A supposed communique from the Presidency dated December 31, 2024, had claimed the President granted Presidential pardons to some 11 individuals reasons, mostly on health grounds.

It named William Ato Forson who was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in December 2023 for embezzling funds of the defunct bank, leading to its collapse.

He had pleaded guilty to 16 counts of conspiracy to steal, stealing, and money laundering after he struck an agreement with the Office of the Attorney General under Section 35 of the Courts Act to refund the GH¢90 million he stole from the bank.

He was however jailed after he failed to refund the GH¢90 million he had promised to pay per the agreement.

Notable among the other 10 persons include Philip Apkeena Asibit who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2018 for financial crimes relating to the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) – now National Youth Authority scandal.

Assibit was charged with six counts of defrauding by false pretenses to the tune of $2.028,605.20 and another five counts of dishonestly causing loss to public property to the tune of GH¢3.305,568.53.

He was jailed alongside the then National Coordinator of GYEEDA, Abuga Pele for defrauding by false pretenses and willfully causing financial loss to the state.

