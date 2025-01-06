Mahama Appoints Kitchen Cabinet

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has made seven key appointments to the Office of the President, effective January 7, 2025.

These appointments come ahead of his inauguration ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 7, 2025.

*Chief of Staff: Julius Debrah*

Julius Debrah, a seasoned politician and former Chief of Staff under Mahama’s previous administration, has been reappointed to the same position.

Julius Debrah’s experience and familiarity with the workings of the presidency make him an ideal choice for the role.

*Executive Secretary to the President: Dr. Callistus Mahama*

Dr. Callistus Mahama, a former diplomat and politician, has been appointed as the Executive Secretary to the President.

Mahama’s diplomatic background and experience in governance will serve him well in this role.

He is believed to be a relative of the president from Gonjaland.

Head of Interim

Security Taskforce: Prosper Douglas Bani

Prosper Douglas Bani, a former Minister of the Interior, has been appointed as the Head of the Interim Security Taskforce.

Prosper Bani’s experience in security and governance will be crucial in ensuring a smooth transition of power.

*Senior Presidential Advisor: Dr. Valerie Sawyerr*

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, a former Deputy Chief of Staff who lost out to becoming chief of staff as well as Speaker of Parliament has been appointed as a Senior Presidential Advisor on Governmental Affairs.

Sawyerr’s experience in governance and politics will be invaluable in advising the President after his swearing in.

*Presidential Advisor: Augustus Goosie Tannoh*

Augustus Goosie Tannoh, a former Presidential Advisor, has been reappointed to the same role, with a focus on the 24-hour economy and accelerated export development.

Augustus Tannoh’s experience in trade and commerce will be crucial in driving Ghana’s economic growth.

*Legal Counsel to the President: Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew*

Marietta Agyeiwaa Brew, a seasoned lawyer and former Attorney-General, has been appointed as the Legal Counsel to the President.

Marietta Brew’s experience in law and governance will serve her well in advising the President on legal matters.

*Ag. Spokesperson to the President: Felix Kwakye Ofosu*

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former Deputy Minister of Communications, has been appointed as the Acting Spokesperson to the President.

Felix Ofosu’s experience in communications and politics will be crucial in managing the President’s communication strategy.

-BY Daniel Bampoe