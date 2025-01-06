Touch One, You Touch All” – Afenyo To NDC Oral Committee

The outgoing Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has issued a stern warning to members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) , calling on them to respect constitutional processes and not undermine the rights of former appointees of the Akufo-Addo government.

In a final speech on the floor of Parliament, the Majority Leader criticized efforts by incoming NDC government to use illegal or unconstitutional measures to frustrate or persecute individuals who served under the Akufo-Addo administration.

“To use illegalities and unconstitutional means to frustrate and abuse the rights of former appointees of the Akufo-Addo government is unacceptable,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin declared, emphasizing that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) stance is clear: “Touch one, touch all.”

According to him, the party has collectively resolved to protect the rights of former officials and ensure that any attempts to undermine them are met with unified opposition.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin called on the NDC government to focus on fulfilling its promises to Ghanaians, particularly addressing critical issues that affect the daily lives of citizens, such as the abolition of the e-levy and the reduction of taxes at the country’s ports.

“The people of Ghana are expecting the e-levy to be abolished. The people of Ghana are expecting that cocoa prices for farmers will be increased without delay,” he added.

“The people of Ghana are expecting that taxes at our ports will be reduced significantly.”

The outgoing Majority Leader also urged the government to honour its commitment to limiting the number of ministers in the new administration to 60, with one minister representing each of the 16 regions.

“Ghana has come of age, and I expect my friends in the NDC to know that it is not a populist agenda that makes a nation strong,” he said, stressing the importance of due process of law in governance.

Turning his attention to the NDC Members of Parliament’s (MPs) support for what he called an “illegal” body known as the Office Oral Committee (OOC), Mr. Afenyo-Markin criticized the lawmakers for backing what he described as an unconstitutional initiative.

“I regret that members of this hallowed chamber are advocates of this illegal, unconstitutional so-called body called Oral Committee,” he said, urging his colleagues to respect the laws of the country.

He reminded Parliament’s historical context, referencing the 1996 elections when the NDC secured 133 seats, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) only 61. Despite their smaller number, the NPP had a “minority of conscience,” a sentiment he urged to be revived as the country moves forward.

“We are not going to allow you to use unconstitutional means to shut us up, to frustrate people, to chase people into their homes. We stand firm and collective in ensuring that we stop any injustice,” he stated firmly, reiterating the mantra, “Touch one, touch all.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House