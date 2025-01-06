Judge’s Recusal Adds Twist To Fanteakwa North Parliamentary Election Dispute

In a surprise move, High Court Judge George Krofa Addae has recused himself from presiding over the Fanteakwa North parliamentary election dispute due to personal connections that could compromise his impartiality.

This development has added another layer of complexity to the already contentious legal battle between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The dispute centers on the validity of the results from the 2024 general elections, with the petitioners alleging electoral irregularities.

The case has attracted considerable public attention, with many eagerly awaiting the outcome.

To understand the context of this dispute, it’s essential to revisit the events that led to the current situation.

On December 10, 2024, the official Returning Officer for Fanteakwa North, Zacharia Adams, declared Haruna Apaw Wiredu of the NDC as the winner of the parliamentary election.

However, the NPP raised concerns over the authenticity of pink sheets from two polling stations, prompting the Electoral Commission (EC) to suspend proceedings and conduct a thorough review.

The review, led by a Deputy Returning Officer, revealed significant discrepancies in the pink sheets, which ultimately tipped the balance in favour of Kwame Appiah Kodua of the NPP.

The revised figures secured the seat for the NPP, leaving the NDC reeling.

The NDC’s legal team has argued that the re-declaration of the results by the EC was unlawful and exceeded the jurisdiction of the Deputy Returning Officer. Lawyer Isaac M. Larbi, representing Haruna Apaw Wiredu, emphasized that only the designated Returning Officer has the authority to declare election results.

-BY Daniel Bampoe