Bawumia Capable Of Changing Digital Environment – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has wholeheartedly endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the best candidate for the 2024 general elections.

In a video message played during the NPP’s Manifesto Launch in Takoradi on Sunday, August 18, 2024, Mr. Kufuor praised Dr. Bawumia as a “man of destiny” and a leader capable of transforming Ghana’s digital environment.

“I believe in the man of the moment– the whole world is talking about digitalisation. Bawumia is cut for the occasion, custom-made,” Kufuor said.

The former President explained that, “He studied politics, and he was born into politics, because of his loyalty to the tradition which is why the party gave him a chance to lead.”

He highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s strong experience and leadership qualities, stating that he is “a candidate that understands geopolitics and his policy will bring on board sound relationships and his call will be in the interest of the country.”

He also emphasised Bawumia’s vision for digitalising the economy and social policy, saying, “He’s a man of destiny and a very insightful, humble person.”

The former President expressed his hope that Ghanaians would be moved by the NPP’s platform and believe in Dr. Bawumia as the current leader capable of handling the country’s problems.

“The manifesto our candidate will present will be accepted by all Ghanaians, with the hope that he is the man of the moment,” he said.

Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia is seen as a significant boost to the NPP’s campaign, as the former President remains a highly respected figure in Ghanaian politics.

