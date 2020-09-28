Bawumia Graces Fulani Conference

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored the readiness of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to partner traditional leaders to bring development to every community and build an inclusive system.

“Our commitment in terms of building an inclusive society has been manifested through policies such as the Zongo Development Fund, Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, National Identity Cards, Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication, One District One Factory, One Constituency One Ambulance, jobs, etc.,” he stated.

Addressing the National Council of Fulani Chiefs for its maiden national conference at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, the Vice-President indicated that the Akufo-Addo administration is not interested in rhetoric and is serious about government business.

“We are, therefore, building an inclusive society by action on the ground and not by words,” he said.

Discussing developmental issues, particularly those related to Fulani communities in Ghana, Dr. Bawumia also informed the gathering of the government’s manifesto promise to build a model senior high school in Zongo communities in each of the 16 regions of Ghana.

“Ultimately, education is the key to the prosperity and development of our nation,” he noted and admonished the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to undertake violent activities during the upcoming elections.

By Ernest Kofi Adu