Bawumia Is Capable, Competent – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is capable and competent of leading Ghana as the next President.

“Aside he being capable and competent, I believe if the people of Ghana give him a chance he (Bawumia) will be an excellent President. He is prepared and ready to become President.”

According to him, the Vice President and the flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has a great vision for Ghana and that he is the best person to lead Ghana’s transformation agenda.

“I want to appeal to you and all your chiefs to help us to ensure that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the next President of Ghana,” he said when he paid a courtesy call on the Nayiri during his visit to the North East Region as part of his tour of northern Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo assured the King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia when elected as President will continue the good works started by the NPP.

The tour of the northern part of the country by the President is to engage traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other key stakeholders and to share with them the achievements and implementation of policies by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia led administration in infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture and other sectors that have improved the lives of Ghanaians.

Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, said the Vice President’s commitment to national development and vision for Ghana is clear.

“I am confident that with your support he will serve this country with the same dedication during your regime and that will give him a chance to be elected to lead this country,” he said.

The Nayiri thanked President Akufo-Addo for the creation of the North East Region and the numerous developmental projects.

“I commend your resilience and forward thinking approach during that difficult time and I must say that you have been one of the best Presidents who managed the COVID-19 well,” he added.

The King of Mamprugu called on politicians to conduct their campaigns devoid of insults and provocation.

“As we approach the December 7 general election, I call on all political parties to conduct their campaigns with dignity, devoid of insults and provocation because the people of Ghana deserve peaceful elections,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu