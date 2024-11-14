Bawumia Is the Best Choice For Ghana- Kufour

John Agyekum Kufuor with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a bold statement, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has thrown his weight behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as the “best man Ghana needs at this moment in our history”.

This endorsement comes at a critical juncture in Ghana’s electoral landscape, with the 2024 elections looming.

A “Man of Destiny”

John Kufuor’s praise for Bawumia is not new.

He previously dubbed him a “man of destiny,” a label that drew criticism and insults from some quarters.

Undeterred, Kufuor remains steadfast in his support, citing Bawumia’s exceptional leadership qualities and vision for Ghana’s development.

Bawumia’s Track Record

Kufuor highlighted Bawumia’s impressive track record, particularly in navigating complex economic issues.

His innovative approach to governance and deep understanding of Ghana’s economic landscape makes him an ideal candidate to steer the country toward prosperity.

A Call to Action

“I was attacked for calling Bawumia ‘a Man of Destiny’ but I know why I said that,” Kufuor stated.

“I think he’s the best man Ghana needs at this moment in our history. Ghanaians should give Bawumia a chance.”

The endorsement is a significant boost to Bawumia’s presidential ambitions, as Kufuor’s influence and reputation carry considerable weight.

-BY Daniel Bampoe