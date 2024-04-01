Bawumia Joins Suhum Muslims For Iftar

Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on 30th March 2024, joined the Muslim Community in Suhum in the Eastern Region for Tafsir and Iftar for the observation of the Ramadan fast.

The first-of-its-kind ceremony held in Suhum brought together the Clergy and traditional rulers, as they listened to the Imam’s sermon, and also enjoyed the evening meal (Iftar) together.

Tafsir, is the interpretation of the verses of the Holy Qur’an and is observed throughout the Ramadan fast and, Iftar is the dusk meal that breaks a day’s Ramadan fast.

The Vice-President said it was in line with this that the government was observing Iftar during which time people, including Christian brethren, were invited for a meal to break the fast and offer prayers to God for the nation.

He described such occasions as special where sometimes a Christian cleric offered to deliver a sermon at a Muslim function and vice-versa, saying “We must all be proud of this enviable development in a religiously tolerant nation. The harmony that we have in Ghana is a gift from God and we must cherish it at all times’’.

The Suhum Local Council of Churches leaders who also grace the ceremony endorsed the Presidential bid of Dr. Bawumia and prayed for him to win the upcoming general elections to become the next President of Ghana.

Dr. Bawumia in his address expressed appreciation to the people of the Suhum Zongo communities for their warm reception.

The NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia told the Muslims that the NPP government in the last seven years had performed better than the National Democratic Congress (NDC), hence the need to appeal on them to vote for the NPP in the upcoming general elections to continue.

According to him, some of the areas the NPP government has performed better including job creation, agricultural growth, industrial growth, roads, railways, airports, trade balance, gross international reserves, hospitals, and schools, among others.

Dr. Bawumia explained that all these were a clear indication that the NPP government had worked very hard to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people and urged the Muslims to vote for him come 7th December 2024.

However, he urged his fellow Muslims to intensify their sacrifices in the month of Ramadan and also remember their loved ones in their prayers.

The Vice President was accompanied by his campaign Manager, Fredrick Opare-Ansah, former MP for Suhum, Sammi Awuku, his Campaign Adviser, Kwabena Agyegong, the Suhum MP, Kwadjo Asante, the Parliamentary Candidate of NPP for Suhum, Frank Aseidu Bekoe, aka Protozoa, former MP for Suhum, Ransford Agyapong, the constituency executives and among others.

-BY Daniel Bampoe