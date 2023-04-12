Bawumia Mourns Former NPP NR Women’s Organizer

The late Hajia Amama Shaibu

Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia , has sent his condolences to the family of the late former Northern Regional Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Hajia Amama Shaibu.

The late Hajia Amama died on April 11, 2023, at Habana Medical Center in Tamale after a short illness.

A statement by the Vice President about the passing of the late Hajia Amama read, “This evening, I received with shock, the sudden passing of Hajia Amama Shaibu. She was noted for her dedication to duty. I cherished our relationship till her passing today.”

Dr. Bawumia sent his condolences to the family, friends.

“May Allah accept her soul and extend the mercies of the holy month of Ramadan unto her,” he said.

The late Hajia Amama was the NPP Regional Women Organiser of the then-Northern Region from 2009 to 2017.

The burial of the late Hajia Amama is scheduled to take place today Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Zujung Cemetery in Tamale in the Northern region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale