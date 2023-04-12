God Spoke To Me About 2024 Election – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says the outcome of the 2024 presidential election has been revealed to him by God, claiming that it is a done deal for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, God, in a revelation, told him that the NDC’s time has come, and that He, God, has already given them the power to rule Ghana again.

“Don’t pay attention to what some people say, because it’s God’s plan.” I go to church and believe that when I kneel and pray, God talks to me. “God told me that it is our time, and He has already given us the power,” he said Wednesday while speaking to NDC delegates at Okere in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Mahama, who is gunning to lead the NDC again in the 2024 general election, said he had acquired the needed experience for the job as president, which he neither did not buy in a store nor learned in school.

He asked the NDC members not to worry about what some people were saying since God had already willed victory for the party, and that this could not be changed by any person.

“Let us continue to pray and trust that what has been planned will come to pass,” the former President appealed, urging all NDC parliamentary aspirants to run a good campaign.

“Let us not resort to insults because we are one family. This is one party with one goal: power. Let us support whoever is chosen as a parliamentary candidate, and you will be supported when your turn comes,” Mr. Mahama implored.

He claimed that the NDC does not require only MPs and that a victory for the party would give it the authority to select board chairmen, ambassadors, MMDCEs, and CEOs, among others, adding that even if one does not win the election to become an MP, the individual can be appointed.

“So let us keep the campaign civil, and when one candidate emerges, let us all support that candidate and allow the party to come to power,” he urged.

By Ernest Kofi Adu