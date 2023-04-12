Confusion Rocks Evalue-Gwira NDC

The incumbent NDC MP, Kofi Arko Nokoe

Some NDC activists in the Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira constituency of the Western Region have vowed to resists any attempt for the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Kofi Arko Nokoe, to go unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Venting their spleen on the Regional NDC executives at a press conference in the area, some branch executives of the party indicated that they suffered before wrestling the seat from the ruling NPP.

“So we will not allow any move by some regional executives to do anything that could make the NDC lose the seat in the next general elections”, they stressed.

Speaking at the press, Jonathan Mensah, chairman of the Gwira Ashiem ‘1B’ NDC branch asserted that the incumbent MP had allegedly refused to work with the NDC constituency executives in the area.

“So during our recent constituency executives’ elections, our MP selected some people to contest the incumbent constituency executives. Unfortunately, all those the MP selected lost”, he added.

He pointed out that after the constituency elections, some of the Regional executives had allegedly refused to work with the executives who won but are working with the MP’s people who lost.

He said even though a party activist in the area has expressed interest in contesting the incumbent MP in the party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries, the regional executives want to allow the incumbent to go unopposed.

“So they have intentionally put the vetting of the candidates in our constituency on hold”, he alleged.

Regional Chairman’s Response

When the Western Regional Chairman of the NDC, Nana Toku was contacted for his reaction, he indicated that the issue was internal and would not discuss it with journalists.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi