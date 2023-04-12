Govt Unveils New OHLGS Office

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia cutting the tape to officially open the office complex

The government has unveiled a GH¢30million office complex for the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS).

The five-storey new office block situated in Accra, has 600-seater auditorium, boardroom, library, terrace and 40 office accommodation for the staff of the Service.

It was funded by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund and the LGS.

At the commissioning, Vice President Bawumia asked the OHLGS to rebrand itself to deliver excellent services to the public.

Dr. Bawumia entreated the Service to aggressively leverage on digital technology in transacting its official business to improving revenue mobilisation efforts.

“It is an undeniable fact that development is a phenomenon that takes place in space and whatever we seek to achieve as a nation, will definitely happen in the jurisdictions of the local government authorities in the country,” he said.

The Vice President said “government is committed to ensure the delivery of a responsive and robust local governance system that will deliver the optimum developmental aspirations of our people.”

He said, government’s intent and strategy for the transformation of public service (Civil & Local Government) administration system should be clearly outlined in the public sector reform programme, as contained in the Coordinated Programme for Social and Economic Transformation.

The object of the facility, he said, would ensure that public administration was in sync with the times and also to stay relevant to its mandates and purposes.

Head of the Local Government Service, Nana Ato Arthur pledged to put the facility to good use to deepen the decentralisation process in the country.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu