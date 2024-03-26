Bawumia, NPP Shake Kwahu-Easter

The flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will this weekend storm Kwahu in the Eastern Region to embark on a health walk ahead of the 7th December, 2024 polls.

The Kwahu Easter celebration has gained popularity not only in Ghana but internationally due to the many activities that are held during the event as the celebration draws revellers from different parts of the world to the communities in the Kwahu enclave in the Region.

The NPP has, over the years, been embarking on a series of activities on the Kwahu Ridge during every Easter festivity, as this year’s own is going to be exceptional.

The Party led by Dr Bawumia will be joined by the former Presidential aspirants, the National Executives of the party, the 33 Parliamentary candidates in the region as well as thousands of New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters to embark on a Mega health walk dubbed “it is possible UNITY Walk of the Kwahu Easter celebrations.

The mega health walk, which is being overseen by the leadership of the 2024 Campaign team of the NPP, will be held on the principal streets of Kwahu.

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will, after the walk at a mini Rally, introduce all the 33 Parliamentary candidates of the party.

The party will thereafter also pay a courtesy call on the Kwahumanhene on Saturday, alongside engaging in other activities on the Kwahu enclave to boost the party campaign ahead of the general elections.

It’s expected to be partaken by thousands of the party members, and sympathisers of NPP across the country.

Already the NPP have started decorating the streets of Kwahu with its party flags and billboards ahead of the Easter Celebration this weekend.

By Daniel Bampoe