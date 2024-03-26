NPP Declares Operation 30 Seats In Eastern Region

The Governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared to snatch additional four Parliamentary seats from the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC, and add to its 26 seats making 30 out of the 33 seats in the Eastern Region in the upcoming general elections.

Currently, the NPP has 26 untouchable constituencies as the NDC six namely; Ayensuaono, a traditional seat of the NPP, Akwatia, Yilo Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Asuoagyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, and Afram Plains North and South Constituencies respectively.

However, in order to obtain the majority of MPs in the 9th Parliament from 2025, the ruling party is mainly focusing on winning more parliamentary seats in the Eastern region for the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Eastern Regional Campaign Team for its Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 general elections, the National Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye, famously known as Nana B said that the party will capture 30 parliamentary seats in the region.

According to him, the initiative is to support the 2024 presidential candidate of the NPP to win the election with majority members in parliament, adding that the regional campaign team launch shows the readiness of the NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“No matter how the measures NDC will put in place, NPP is going to win 30 parliamentary seats in the Eastern region. Whether former President John Dramani Mahama likes it or not, Dr. Mahamedu Bawumia will be Ghana’s next president in 2025,” said Nana B.

Nana B stated that the launching of the regional campaign team is to increase the number of parliamentarians for the NPP.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Jeff Konadu on his part added that togetherness among the members in the party can help to achieve the vision of the party.

He advised the campaign team to be vigilant on the day of the election and also urged the team to work hard by visiting the grassroots adding that the operation 30 seats is possible in the Eastern region.

Mr Konadu further called on Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to vote for the NPP in the forthcoming general elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe