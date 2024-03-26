5,000 Trainee Teachers Get Scholarships Under NPP Govt – Registrar

The Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang has says over 5,000 teacher trainees nationwide have been awarded scholarships since the ruling New Patriotic Party government led by President Akufo-Addo took over office.

According to him, the move marks a significant milestone in the NPP government’s commitment to supporting teacher education, as these scholarships represent more than financial aid; they serve as a vital lifeline, empowering trainees to chase their educational dreams without the worry of tuition fees.

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang explained that the significance of financial support from stakeholders extends beyond mere assistance—it is a crucial enabler for aspiring educators, allowing them to pursue their educational aspirations unencumbered by financial constraints.

The Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat said this when speaking at the Opening Ceremony Of TTAG’s 28th Annual Delegates’ Congress held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital on Monday, 25th March 2024.

‘’This support is complementary to the government’s allowance scheme, which I fervently support for its continued role in bolstering teacher education—a stance that is particularly poignant when considering the varying positions of previous administrations on such allowances,’’ he noted.

He indicated that the widespread adoption of technology in teacher education is transforming pedagogical paradigms, making the process of teaching and learning more dynamic and immersive, whereas innovations such as virtual reality experiences, instructional software, online collaborative tools, and interactive whiteboards exemplify the ways technology is employed to enrich learning environments.

He said the integration of technology into teacher education underscores the necessity of preparing educators who are not only adept in their disciplines but are also skilled in navigating the digital terrain, adding that this necessitates a curriculum that is adaptive to the evolving technological landscape, equipping teacher trainees with the competencies to effectively utilize digital tools in their teaching and learning endeavors.

‘’I wish to emphasize that adapting to educational changes necessitates a unified approach among all stakeholders in teacher education. Trainee teachers, educational institutions, government agencies, private sector entities, and associations like the TTAG all play pivotal roles in molding the future of teacher training in Ghana,’’ he added.

The President of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana,(TTAG), Kwame Sefah on his side also noted that the Trainees are faced with challenges such as the double track/shift system in the Colleges resulting from inadequate infrastructure in terms of residence and classrooms and the all-year-round teaching in the Colleges.

We also saw the industrial strike actions which disrupted academic activities in the Colleges.

‘’Additionally, there were also issues surrounding the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE), particularly on the pass mark for grading the examination. As an Association and the mouthpiece of Teacher Trainees, we had on numerous occasions and ways engaged relevant Stakeholders on the challenges faced by the Colleges of Education where we were fortunate to have the pass mark for the GTLE set at 52 percent’’ he added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe