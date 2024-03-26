Govt Inaugurates Second Fire Service Academy

Today, in Tano North Municipal Assembly in the Ahafo Region, the government has once again showcased its commitment to fire safety by inaugurating a new Fire Service Academy and Training School.

This marks the second academy added by the government, following the commissioning of a training school in Wungu in the North East Region just seven weeks ago.

Speaking at the inauguration, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia pointed out that since gaining independence, Ghana has had only one Fire Service Academy and Training School, adding that however, the government is now making strides to increase this number to four, as the third training school in the Eastern Region is ready for commissioning.

He mentioned that in addition to building new training facilities, the government has shown immense support to the Ghana National Fire Service by providing them with modern firefighting equipment, saying that this includes vehicles, modern fire engines, drones, rapid intervention vehicles, buses, and more.

Moreover, the government has made efforts to expand the personnel of the Fire Service, increasing the numbers from 8,000 in 2017 to the current 15,000.

These measures clearly demonstrate the government’s unwavering commitment to resourcing the Fire Service and protecting the lives and property of Ghanaians. By creating more training opportunities and providing state-of-the-art equipment, the government aims to enhance the capabilities of the Fire Service and improve fire response in the country.

The commissioning of the new Fire Service Academy in Tano North Municipal Assembly was attended by the leadership of the Ghana National Fire Service, chiefs, and the people of Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council.

The event brought together stakeholders who recognize the importance of investing in fire safety and preparedness.

With the continuous efforts by the government to strengthen the Fire Service, Ghanaians can feel reassured that their safety and the protection of their belongings are being given the highest priority.

By Vincent Kubi