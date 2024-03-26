Nana Ama Dokua Billboards Destroyed In Okaikwei North

Several billboards belonging to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, have been destroyed in an act of vandalism.

The billboards, strategically placed in locations such as Kata Hostel, Nii Boye Town, and Achimota, were defaced on March 1, 2024, resulting in significant damage estimated to be worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The motive behind the destruction remains unknown, and reports suggest that it was a deliberate and targeted attack.

Ruling NPP members have accused members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly incumbent MP, Theresa Awuni, of orchestrating the act. However, there is no specific evidence linking the destruction to any political party or individual.

Kwabena Amoako, the constituency organizer for the NPP in Okaikwei North, condemned the incident and reported it to the police for investigation.

Amoako expressed suspicion that the NDC may be trying to tarnish the image of their parliamentary candidate by portraying her as a violent person.

He hopes that the security agencies will take the matter seriously to prevent any further escalation.

The police have confirmed the incident and assured the public that investigations are underway.

However, the NDC office in the constituency has not responded to queries regarding the matter.

Okaikwei North has become one of the hotly contested areas in the upcoming elections. Despite traditionally being a safe seat for the ruling NPP, the opposition NDC secured a surprising victory in the December 2020 elections.

Party supporters have shown growing discontent towards the former MP, Fuseini Issah. As tensions rise leading up to the 2024 elections, the destruction of NPP billboards highlights the intensifying political competition in Ghana’s electoral landscape, raising concerns about potential acts of sabotage and violence.

By Vincent Kubi