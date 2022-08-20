Bawumia Pens Romantic Birthday Message To Wife, Samira

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia looks deeply in love as he penned a romantic message to his wife, the Second Lady Samira Bawumia who turned 42 years today, August 20, 2022.

Her husband penned the lovely message to celebrate her new age.

Dr Bawumia reiterated his love for the Second Lady in the birthday message.

In a heartwarming but brief post seen on social media of the vice-president, Dr. Bawumia stated how thankful he is for the kind of woman he has been blessed with.

He expressed gratitude to God for the blessing bestowed his wife as the Vice President thanked her for the effort she is putting in their marriage to make it beautiful.

Dr Bawumia posted “Happy birthday to my dear wife Samira Bawumia. You have been blessed with a kind heart, brains and personality and I thank the good Lord for your life and everything you do for our family.”

He added that by expressing his love for his wife by saying that “I ❤️ you darling. Enjoy your day.”

The vice-president’s romantic post has amassed tons of reactions and comments from Ghanaians.

By Vincent Kubi