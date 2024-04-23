Bawumia Pledges More Private Sector Involvement In National Infrastructure

The Vice President, Dr. Mahanudu Bawumia, has reiterated his commitment to engaging the private sector more in the provision of national infrastructure.

During his recent major policy address as flagbearer on February 7, Dr. Bawumia stated that as part of his government’s strict measures to adhere to fiscal discipline, he will engage the private sector to fund capital projects to reduce government expenditure.

At a meeting with the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) on Monday, Dr. Bawumia announced that under his government, school infrastructure will be funded through a public-private partnership arrangement with the private sector to ensure the provision of more infrastructure and minimize the burden on the government.

“My administration will incentivize the private sector to complement the government in the provision of many infrastructure and other services to reduce government expenditure and improve maintenance,” he said.

During his major policy address, Dr. Bawumia announced a wide range of infrastructure, apart from schools, which he will engage the private sector to fund, including roads, hostels, and houses.

“The private sector will be encouraged to build roads, schools, hostels, and houses for the government to rent or lease to own. The demand for road construction is massive, and this has historically placed a huge burden on the budget. I believe that the private sector should finance the construction and maintenance of roads through PPP concession arrangements.”

Dr. Bawumia’s vision is to leverage the private sector and an enhanced credit system to expand educational infrastructure and support teaching and non-teaching staff to improve the quality of education and educational outcomes. Under this proposed funding arrangement, the private sector will be encouraged to build infrastructure, such as dormitories and classrooms, which the government will rent over a period of years and eventually own.

This policy, according to Dr. Bawumia, will reduce the educational infrastructure deficit, improve maintenance, enhance the quality of education, and at the same time improve the management of government expenditure.

The meeting with CHASS is the latest in the series of engagements Dr. Bawumia has been having with key stakeholders to explain his policies and seek their input.

By Vincent Kubi