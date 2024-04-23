CDDGhana Equips Journalists On Electoral Reforms Ahead Of 2024 Elections

In a proactive move towards enhancing Ghana’s electoral processes, the Center for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDDGhana), recently spearheaded a two-day capacity building workshop aimed at empowering journalists with valuable insights on electoral reforms ahead of the 2024 general election.

Collaborating with the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) and the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition, supported by the European Union (EU), the workshop delved into critical areas concerning electoral reforms and their significance in fostering a more robust democratic environment.

Key topics addressed during the workshop included advocating for the Electoral Commission (EC) to establish explicit legal and administrative protocols for managing irregularities during public elections. Participants also engaged in discussions advocating for amendments to PNDCL 284 to expedite the process of adjudicating Parliamentary Election Petitions and advocating for the enactment of the Affirmative Action Bill to ensure at least a 30% quota for women in governance and decision-making roles, escalating to 50% progressively.

During the workshop’s opening session, Albert Arhin, the National Coordinator of CODEO, highlighted Ghana’s history of stable democracy but acknowledged persisting challenges related to election result management, parliamentary petition adjudication, and female representation in governance roles.

He emphasized that implementing electoral reforms would strengthen democratic institutions, fortify electoral systems, and elevate Ghana as a beacon of democracy on the African continent.

Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, Director for Programmes and Policy Engagement at CDDGhana, drew parallels between credible elections and a well-running car engine, noting that the legitimacy of a government hinges on the credibility of electoral processes. Citing examples from Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, Dr. Asante underscored the perils of flawed election outcomes.

Mrs. Sheila Minkah-Premo, Convenor of the Affirmative Action Bill Coalition, stressed the imperative of achieving gender parity in leadership and decision-making spheres. She championed the Affirmative Action Bill presently under parliamentary review, aiming to elevate women’s participation in public life from a minimum of 30% to 50% by 2030.

The collaborative workshop sought to address electoral hurdles in anticipation of the 2024 general election, fostering meaningful engagement with citizens through media platforms to educate and enlighten them on proposed electoral reforms.

As Ghana gears up for the electoral process, the workshop’s initiatives are pivotal steps towards bolstering democratic values and practices within the nation.

By Vincent Kubi