Fatal Accident Claims Three Lives in Asseseso

Tragedy struck in Asseseso, a community nestled within the Okere district of the Eastern Region, claiming the lives of three individuals in a devastating road accident.

The accident involved a Toyota minibus bearing registration number GT 5990-21, from Accra to Somanya.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the driver of the minibus, reportedly fatigued during the journey, began to exhibit signs of drowsiness behind the wheel, prompting concerns among passengers.

Efforts to encourage the driver to rest proved futile as the vehicle, reportedly under the driver’s failing control, veered off course upon reaching Asseseso, culminating in the tragic accident.

Of the 14 individuals aboard the minibus, two passengers tragically lost their lives at the scene of the accident, with another succumbing to injuries while undergoing treatment at the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital.

Following the accident, emergency responders swiftly attended to the victims, transporting the injured driver to the Atua Government Hospital in Odumase for urgent medical care.

Ten other passengers received immediate treatment at the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital in Somanya, where medical personnel assessed the severity of their injuries.

Healthcare professionals, recognizing the need for advanced medical intervention, transferred five patients with critical conditions to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua. Among the transferred individuals, three suffered severe head injuries, one sustained a spine injury, and another sustained broken legs, emphasizing the severity of the accident’s impact.

At the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital, the remaining five patients are reportedly showing positive signs of recovery, with one individual expected to be discharged imminently, underscoring the dedicated efforts of medical staff in providing care and support during this challenging time.

As investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident in Asseseso, the community mourns the loss of lives and grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident.

By Vincent Kubi