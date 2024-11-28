Bawumia Pledges Peace Ahead Of December Elections

In a significant display of commitment to peaceful elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has pledged to work within the rules and collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

This pledge comes as the nation prepares for the December 7 elections, with tensions running high among political parties and their supporters.

Speaking at the signing of the 4th Presidential Election Peace Pact in Accra on Thursday, November 28, Dr Bawumia emphasized the need for all actors to ensure peace prevails during and after the elections.

“Ghana has always passed the test of democracy during elections,” he noted, urging political parties, the media, and security agencies to preserve peace throughout the electoral process.

The peace pact, signed by political parties and their presidential candidates, commits them to maintaining peace before, during, and after the polls.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has also urged all political parties to accept the results of the upcoming elections, reassuring the public that robust measures are in place to ensure the elections are peaceful, free, fair, and transparent.

Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, encouraged confidence in the electoral process and emphasized the importance of a peaceful and stable environment during the elections.

“We reaffirm our commitment to promoting peace throughout the electoral process leading up to the 2024 general elections,” she said.

Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, expressed concerns about the lack of action against those who instigate violence, stating that this undermines confidence in the peace pact.

He emphasized that peace pacts must be backed by swift actions, or they risk being rendered meaningless.

-BY Daniel Bampoe