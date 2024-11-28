Akufo-Addo Commissions Ultra-Modern Koforidua Jackson Park

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned the redeveloped Koforidua Jackson Park, transforming it into an ultra-modern hub.

The revamped park is part of the government’s efforts to upgrade infrastructure in the Eastern Region, particularly in the New Juaben South Municipality.

The project which was funded and supported by the World Bank as part of the Secondary Cities Support Programme consists of two number public stand, a ceremonial stand, a VIP stand, a clinic, a 12-unit washroom facility, an event center which has a TV theatre and a pub, a gym, a volleyball court and a basketball court.



The park which can accommodate up to 2,000 people for an event also includes improved lighting, security, and sanitation facilities, making it a safer and more enjoyable destination for residents and visitors alike.

President Akufo-Addo addressing a mammoth crowd expressed his profound gratitude to the people of Koforidua for having trust in him.

He also expressed appreciation to the Regional Minister, New Juaben South MCE and MP for successful executing a project he left under their care.

The President added that the ruling New Patriotic Party would be back to execute more developmental projects to the benefit of the people.

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi stated that the commissioning of the park is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving the quality of life for citizens.

He cited various projects that has been successfully completed by the the NPP such as the Koforidua Youth Resource Center and an unprecedented 42kilometer road project in the Eastern regional capital.

He urged the people to translate this into a vote for NPP’s flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to show appreciation to the current administration and to further ensure that there’s sustainability and execution of development projects.

The MP noted that if the NPP loses it would be a set back to the party and the people of Koforidua because it would mean that he will loss all his access and support which he gives to the people of Koforidua to ensure progress

The Municipal Chief Executive of New Juaben South, Isaac Apaw Gyasi said the milestone marks a significant boost to the city’s infrastructure and recreational facilities.

He noted that the redeveloped park promises to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Koforidua, providing a modern space for recreation, socialization, and community events.

He emphasized that the project is expected to create jobs, stimulate local economic growth, and promote tourism in the region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe