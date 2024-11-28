Media Coalition Raises Concerns Over EC’s Restrictions On Media Access

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has expressed concerns over the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to restrict media access to the collation centres in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Dwumfour emphasized the importance of media access in ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

The EC’s decision to restrict media access to the collation centers at the constituency, regional, and national levels has been met with widespread criticism from the media fraternity.

The GJA and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) have condemned the decision, arguing that it undermines the principles of transparency and accountability.

Albert Dwumfour revealed that the GJA and GIBA have engaged with the EC to discuss the matter, and a proposal is being worked on to address the concerns of the media.

He emphasized that the media plays a critical role in promoting democracy and good governance, and any attempt to restrict their access to information would be detrimental to the electoral process.

The press conference also highlighted other concerns, including the invasion of Metro TV by armed policemen and the attack on Salt FM by thugs connected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Asante Akyem North.

The GJA condemned these incidents, emphasizing the need for the media to operate freely and without intimidation.

Furthermore, the GJA expressed concerns over the police initiative to provide liaison officers for media houses, citing potential interference with the work of the media and the risk of leaking information from media houses.

In conclusion, Dwumfour called on all stakeholders to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

He emphasized the need for the media to exhibit professionalism in their coverage of the elections, and for the police to review their communication policy to ensure accurate and credible reporting.

-BY Daniel Bampoe