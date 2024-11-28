Bawumia Tipped To Win 2024 Elections With 50.2%– IPG Research Shows

A nationwide research conducted by the Institute of Progressive Governance, IPG, puts Vice President and the presidential candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, ahead of John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

At a press conference on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the International Press Centre in Accra, IPG revealed that, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of NPP would emerge victorious with 50.2% if elections were held between October 15 and November 15, 2024.

“If elections were held between October 15 and November 15, the NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would have won with 50.2%.

The research also shows that former President John Mahama would have garnered 47.3% in the elections.

All the other presidential candidates would have got 2.5% in the elections” Professor Isaac Boadi declared.

The NDC’s candidate, John Mahama, would have won more regions, 9 in total, but Dr. Bawumia, with his 7 regions, would win due to the numbers in the NPP’s strongholds, particularly, the Ashanti and Eastern Regions, the report revealed.

The sample size, according to Dr. George Domfe, a co-presenter of the report, was 27,445, and captured 3 electoral areas in all the 276 constituencies across the country.

According to the survey, regions likely to be won by the National Democratic Congress are Greater Accra, Western North, Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, Volta, Oti, Bono East and Northern.

The New Patriotic Party, according to IPG’s research, would win North East, Bono, Ahafo, Western, Central, Eastern and Ashanti Regions if elections were being held between the times the research was conducted.

About 5.5% of respondents indicated that they were either not going to vote or were yet to take decisions on which parties and candidates to vote for.

Responding to questions after the research outcomes were presented, Dr. George Domfe emphasized that a similar entity like IPG consulted his team to conduct a nationwide survey prior to the 2020 elections, and the outcomes of the elections were not far from what the research outcomes indicated.

He urged the two main political parties to take the report and work with it as the 2024 elections are almost a week away.