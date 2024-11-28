Mahama Fights Peace Pact

In a bold move, former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed reservations about the Peace Pact signed by political parties ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra on November 28, 2024, Mahama stressed the importance of concrete actions to back the commitments made in the pact, warning that words alone are not enough.

Mahama’s concerns are rooted in the country’s past experiences, including the 2020 general elections and the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, which raised doubts about the sincerity of commitments to peace.

The former president urged all parties to align their actions with their pledges, emphasizing that genuine efforts are essential to maintaining Ghana’s reputation as a peaceful democratic nation.

The Peace Pact, signed by political parties and their presidential candidates, commits them to maintaining peace before, during, and after the polls.

However, John Mahama’s reservations highlight the need for more concrete actions to ensure peaceful elections.

Earlier, he had voiced the NDC’s reservations about signing a peace pact ahead of the 2024 general elections, suggesting that the party would officially write to the National Peace Council to include other key institutions, which would make the accord firm and binding.

-BY Daniel Bampoe