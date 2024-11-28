Mahama Blasts Journalists

In a stern warning, former President John Dramani Mahama has urged journalists to refrain from spreading misinformation about the upcoming December 7 elections.

Speaking at the peace pact signing ceremony in Accra on Thursday, November 28, John Mahama emphasized the critical role of the media in ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process.

Mahama’s call for accurate reporting comes amid growing concerns about the spread of fake news and its potential to impact voter turnout and election results.

The recent arrest of Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, who was granted bail after being charged with publishing false news, highlights the severity of the issue.

Oheneba Asiedu’s arrest followed allegations that he had misled voters about voting for presidential candidates on separate days during the upcoming elections.

The statement, which rapidly spread on social media, was labelled by the Ghana Police Service as “false and likely to disturb the public peace.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe