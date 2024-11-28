Addo Kufuor’s Son Is Dead

Ghanaians are mourning the sudden passing of Kwame Addo Kufuor Jr., the son of former Defence Minister Kwame Addo Kufuor.

The news of his demise has sent shockwaves throughout the country, with tributes pouring in from colleagues, friends, and industry leaders.

Kwame Addo Kufuor Jr. was a respected figure in Ghana’s mining industry, serving as the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and the ECOWAS Federation of Chambers of Mines.

His leadership and expertise played a significant role in shaping the industry, and his legacy will be remembered for generations to come.

According to reports, Kwame Addo Kufuor Jr. passed away leaving behind a wife, children, and a nation in mourning.

His family, including his father, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor and his brother, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, are yet to release an official statement on his passing.

Tributes have been pouring in from across the country, with many describing Kwame Addo Kufuor Jr. as a “distinguished leader” and a “champion of responsible mining practices.”

His colleagues and friends have remembered him as a kind and generous person who was dedicated to his work and his family.

-BY Daniel Bampoe