Samira Bawumia Inspires UCC Students With Vision For Ghana’s Future

Samira Bawumia

In an address to students at the University of Cape Coast, Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady and wife of the Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party has emphasized the importance of investing in human capital for national development.

She praised the lecturers for their dedication, saying, “You are reminding us where we have come from and where we are going.”

Samira stressed that understanding the past is crucial for making informed decisions about the future, quoting Maya Angelou’s wise words: “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

The Second Lady expressed her confidence in her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who led the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) vision for Ghana, highlighting the success of the Free SHS program, which has increased enrollment and promoted women’s education.

She noted that the program has inadvertently empowered women, with more women in school than ever before in Ghana’s history.

Haijia Samira Bawumia outlined the NPP’s plans for Ghana’s future, emphasizing the importance of education and job creation.

She praised Dr. Bawumia’s vision, saying, “He’s going to provide those solutions.”

The Second Lady highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to creating one million digital jobs, setting up a $100 million fund for fintech companies, and allocating 3% of Ghana’s GDP to support infrastructure development.

She urged the students to consider their future and the opportunities that each political party offers.

She emphasized that the election is about their future and who will provide them with the opportunities they need to thrive.

The Second Lady concluded by saying, “I dare say it’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia” who will provide those solutions.

-BY Daniel Bampoe