1,800 Pieces Of Ammunition Seized From Bawku Bus

In a shocking revelation, the Mamprugu Youth Association (Bawku Chapter) has announced the interception of 1,800 pieces of ammunition on a bus headed to Bawku, a region already grappling with delicate peace and stability challenges.

The bus, with registration number GW 6471-22, was intercepted by vigilant security agencies at the Binduri barrier early this morning.

This disturbing discovery has raised serious security and safety concerns, particularly given the region’s tumultuous history.

The Mamprugu Youth Association has commended the security agencies for their diligence and swift action in uncovering this dangerous cargo.

However, the association is calling on the relevant authorities, including the Ghana Police Service, the Ministry of National Security, and other law enforcement bodies, to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The association’s president, Bagura Awudu, emphasized the need to ascertain the origins of the ammunition, the individuals or groups involved, and the intended purpose of this dangerous consignment.

“We must get to the bottom of this matter to ensure the safety and security of our communities,” Awudu stated.

This incident is not an isolated one, as the region has experienced a surge in violent incidents in recent months.

The Mamprugu Youth Association is urging the government and security agencies to intensify monitoring and intelligence operations across the country’s transport routes to prevent the recurrence of such alarming incidents.

The association is also appealing to citizens to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement to safeguard the collective peace and security of the nation.

–BY Daniel Bampoe